Boney Kapoor Confirms 3rd Collaboration With Tamil Star Ajith, Director H Vinoth

Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor has confirmed his third collaboration with Tamil superstar Thala Ajith Kumar and director H Vinoth. Boney made his entry into the Tamil film industry with director Vinoth and Ajith starrer ‘Nerkonda Parvai’. The trio reunited for the second time for ‘Valimai’, which will premiere on Pongal next year. Recently, the 65-year-old producer, in an interview with a leading English daily, confirmed his third consecutive collaboration with Ajith and H Vinoth for ‘Thala 61’.

Ajith is a superstar of the South Indian film industry and is hugely popular among the masses. Producer Kapoor seems to be impressed with Ajith’s fanbase and is ready to collaborate with him along with director Vinoth for ‘Thala 61’. Actor Ajith never fails to impress the masses with his performance.

In an interview with The Hindu, Kapoor recalled that he visited Chennai to watch Viswasam in theatres. He said that he watched the first day, first show of Ajith’s film, and was impressed by his performance. Kapoor said that Ajith had sent Vinoth to his Mumbai residence to narrate some film ideas a few years ago.

“His (Vinoth) vision was clear, and ours has been a happy journey. In fact, my next film will also be with Ajith and Vinoth,” he said.

According to media reports, the plot, location, and screenplay for the upcoming film ‘Thala 61’ have been finalized. The story of the film will be based on a heist and Ajith is likely to play a negative character in the film full of “action and thrills." The official announcement of the film is yet to be made. However, the makers are reportedly planning to release the film during Diwali next year in 2022.

Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor has announced that his upcoming Tamil film “Valimai", starring Ajith, will release on Pongal next year.

The film is being bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios. “Valimai" is an action thriller directed by H. Vinoth, and features Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda in prominent roles.

