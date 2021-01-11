Boney Kapoor Confirms He'll Play Ranbir Kapoor's Father in Luv Ranjan's New Film

Producer Boney Kapoor has confirmed that he is making his acting debut with Luv Ranjan's next, in which he will play Ranbir Kapoor's father. Boney, who made a cameo appearance in Vikramaditya Motwane’s AK vs AK, will take up a full-fledged role in Luv’s romantic drama, also starring Shraddha Kapoor.

Boney Kapoor, who had initially turned down the role, said that he was persuaded by his son Arjun Kapoor to take up the offer. After Luv watched AK vs AK last month, he approached Boney once again.

“Luv insisted I do the role. He reached out to Arjun, who persuaded me for it. While the team will be shooting at a stretch in Delhi, they have given me the liberty to fly down to Mumbai and attend to my productions,” Boney told Mid-Day in an interview. He will join Ranbir and Shraddha in the capital this week to shoot for the film.

He said that he isn’t nervous about acting in the film. “I don't have butterflies in my stomach. I have been calm during life's ups and downs, so why should I feel apprehensive now?” he said.

Luv is best known as the director of the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He also produced De De Pyaar De, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Rakul Preet Singh.