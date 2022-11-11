Boney Kapoor Cutely Feeds Cake to Arjun Kapoor on His 68th Birthday; Janhvi, Khushi Missing from Pics

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor celebrated his 68th birthday with his kids and close friends from the film industry. Boney was joined by his eldest son Arjun Kapoor and daughter Anshula Kapoor.

The filmmaker took to his Instagram account to share a series of photos from the low-key celebrations. In one of the photos, Boney is cutely feeding his birthday cake to Arjun as Shabana Azmi lovingly stares at the father-son duo. However, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were missing from the photos.

Sharing the photos, Boney wrote, “It was wonderful to bring in my birthday with my family and my good friends… love and light to all!”

Boney Kapoor is a proud father to Anshula Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. He has Anshula and Arjun from his first wife Mona Shourie. While Janhvi and Khushi are his kids from his second wife Sridevi.

In a recent interview with Times of India, Boney Kapoor expressed that Janhvi is a fine actor because she seamlessly fits into a good role irrespective of what script demands of her. He quoted Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor as an example to support his statement. He said, “Janhvi is one of those actors for whom you don’t have to choose a particular kind of role. You pick a good script, and she will fit into it, which is very rare. The good thing about her is that she doesn’t play the part, but she becomes the part, which was the hallmark of her mother and all good actors… be it Arjun (Kapoor) or Anil (Kapoor). I know how Anil has worked on every role he did. I loved watching Arjun in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Ishaqzaade and Aurangzeb.”

The producer further talked about Khushi Kapoor who is all set to feature in Zoya Akhtar’s Indian Adaptation of Archies alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s stellar daughter Suhana Khan. He shared, “I have seen Khushi’s audition and she is just amazing. I am blessed to have children like them. Their mothers are blessing them from above — Arjun’s mother Mona and Janhvi-Khushi’s mother Sridevi.”

