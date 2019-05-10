English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Boney Kapoor Emotional Over Release of Mom in China
Sridevi won the Best Actress National Award posthumously for her role in the movie.
Image: Taran Adarsh/Twitter
It was an emotional moment for producer Boney Kapoor as his late wife Sridevi's last movie Mom released in China on Friday. He hoped that the people of China connect with the film too.
Boney on Friday took to Twitter and wrote, "Mom releases in China today. An emotional moment for me. Thank you Zee Studios for spreading Sri's last film to such wider audiences. I hope people will connect with the film there too."
Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film shows Sridevi as a mother who sets out to ensure justice for her step-daughter, essayed by Pakistani actress Sajal Ali, who was gang raped.
Sridevi won the Best Actress National Award posthumously for her role in the movie. The film was previously released in 40 regions including Poland, Russia, the UK, the US, Singapore and the Czech Republic.
