Boney Kapoor Gives Update on Daughter Anshula Kapoor's Health After Her Hospitalisation

Film producer Boney Kapoor has reacted to reports of daughter Anshula Kapoor’s hospitalisation. Anshula, who is actor Arjun Kapoor’s sister and Janhvi’s step-sister, was reportedly admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai on June 5. On Sunday evening, Janhvi was clicked visiting the hospital, where veteran actor Dilip Kumar is currently admitted. She was also accompanied by Khushi Kapoor. A source close to the Kapoor family told ETimes, “Anshula had to get her blood pressure and sugar levels checked.”

Now, Boney Kapoor has given an update about his daughter’s health, saying that she has been discharged and doing well at home. While speaking to SpotboyE, Boney Kapoor said, “Mr. Dilip Kumar was also admitted into the same hospital when my daughter was there. Hence the photographers’ presence was stronger than ever. But like I said, it’s all good. Anshula is home and healthy."

Anshula, who is an entrepreneur, has been actively participating in helping people in need during the coronavirus pandemic through her foundation Fankind.

On the work front, Janhvi has Good Luck Jerry to her credit. She will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Dostana 2. While Arjun was recently seen in Sardar Ka Grandson and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

