1-min read

Boney Kapoor: No Plan Yet to Make a Biopic on Sridevi

Boney Kapoor says he has just registered the title and copyrighted Sridevi’s name so that no one else misuses it.

News18.com

Updated:January 10, 2019, 2:52 PM IST
Boney Kapoor: No Plan Yet to Make a Biopic on Sridevi
Boney Kapoor with Sridevi. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Speculations have been rife that producer Boney Kapoor is mulling over making a film on his late wife, legendary actor Sridevi.

However, rubbishing all such reports, he recently told The Quint, “There is no such plan, I have just registered the title and copyrighted the name so that no one else misuses it.”

When asked if he would want to explore the idea sometime in the future, he said, “You never know what can happen in the future, but as of now I am not.”

Kapoor married Sridevi in 1996 and has two daughters with her—Janhvi and Khushi. Incidentally, Janhvi made her acting debut in Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak months after Sridevi’s accidental death last year.

Notably, the 54-year-old actor, known for starring in several memorable films, including Chandni, Chaalbaaz, Lamhe, Sadma and English Vinglish, was found dead on February 24, 2018, in her hotel room in Dubai, where she’d gone to attend a family wedding.

She was last seen in a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film, Zero. Talking about her presence in the Anand L Rai directorial, Khan had earlier told ZoomTV.com,  “It’s wrong to even kind of feel, ‘Oh, it’s a privilege to have had her in the film’, because, you know, just the loss is so great.”

“I hope wherever she is, she makes the world happy like she’s done. I kind of started my career when I came and did Army (1996) with her and then she’s no more and I have a little scene with her, so it’s heartening that way,” he added.

Loading...
