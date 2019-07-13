Boney Kapoor on DGP's Claim that Sridevi Was Murdered: Don't Want to React to Such Stupid Stories

Recently, Kerala Jail DGP Rishiraj Singh in a column for Kerala Kaumudi wrote that his forensics expert friend thinks that Sridevi’s death might not have been due to accidental drowning but a murder. Reacting to the same, film producer and Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor said he doesn't want to address "such stupid stories."

"I don’t want to react to such stupid stories. There is no need to react because such stupid stories keep coming. Basically, this is somebody’s fragment of imagination," in.com quoted Kapoor as saying.

In his column, Singh claimed that there is circumstantial evidence to state that the untimely death of the veteran actress was not due to accidental drowning. "My friend and the late Forensic expert Dr Umadathan had told me long back that Sreedvi’s death might have been a murder and not an accidental death. This he told me when I asked him about Sreedevi’s death, out of curiosity," he wrote.

On February 24, 2018, Sridevi tragically passed away at the age of 54 due to accidental drowning in the bathtub of her hotel room in Dubai.

Sridevi was in Dubai for a family wedding and had stayed back after the ceremonies. Her husband had flown back to Mumbai with their younger daughter Khushi, but he had returned to Dubai to surprise her.

Kapoor was reportedly in the room when the actress went to the bathroom to get ready for dinner. It is said that the filmmaker discovered Sridevi unconscious in the bathtub filled with water. She was rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

Follow @News18Movies for more