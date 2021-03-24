Boney Kapoor Praises Thala Ajith’s Valimai: It Will Satisfy Every Film Buff

Actor Ajith Kumar’s Valimai will satisfy every film buff, according to the movie’s producer Boney Kapoor. In a new interview with Pinkvilla, the producer said that he has seen the rushes or the film and is confident that his loyal fans will be satisfied.

“I am sure, the fans would be more than happy with the film. I have heard the subject; I have seen the rushes and the scale of the stuff that Vinoth (director) has shot. I have been on the sets multiple times, and Ajith has put in a lot of efforts to do all the stunts by himself – from riding the bike to the wheely and everything else.”

“Valimai has got strong family content and solid action. It’s a film that will satisfy every Ajith fan, in-fact, every film buff,” he further added.

He added that the poster of Valimai has been put across Tamil Nadu. The makers are not trying to tease fans but are waiting till the right time.

The first look of Valimai will be released on May one, on Ajith’s 50th birthday. Directed by H Vinoth, the film also stars Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda and Dhruvan in the lead role. The film will reportedly release in September of this year.

Meanwhile, apart from Valimai, Kapoor is also gearing up for the release of Vakeel Saab starring Pawan Kalyan. It is the Telugu remake of Pink. Apart from that he also has Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn. The sports drama is the biopic of football legend Syed Abdul Rahim.