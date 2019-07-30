Take the pledge to vote

Boney Kapoor Reacts to Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter's Dating Rumours: I Respect My Daughter's Friendship

Jahnvi Kapoor made her acting debut opposite Ishaan Khatter in Karan Johar's production 'Dhadak'.

Updated:July 30, 2019, 12:00 PM IST
Boney Kapoor Reacts to Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter's Dating Rumours: I Respect My Daughter's Friendship
Image courtesy: Ishaan Khatter Team/ Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor made her acting debut opposite Ishaan Khatter in Karan Johar's production Dhadak. The two bonded on the set of the films and their bond was reciprocated both on screen and off screen. Their constant joint public appearances have since fuelled rumours that the two are dating. However, they have denied it several times.

Now, Janhvi's father, filmmaker Boney Kapoor has reacted to the actress' romance rumours with Ishaan.

"Yes, Ishaan and Janhvi have done a movie together and they must have become friends. I respect my daughter and her friendship with Ishaan," Boney was quoted as saying by India Today.com via an entertainment website.

Janhvi was quizzed about the same when she appeared on Koffee With Karan Season 6 along with her brother Arjun Kapoor. Although Arjun pulled her leg and teased her with her alleged affair reports, the actress categorically denied it.

Meanwhile, it was being reported that Janhvi and Ishaan had been roped in for the Hindi remake of Dear Comrade, which will be produced by Karan Johar after the director-producer was blown away by the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer.

However, Karan clarified on Twitter that Janhvi and Ishaan were not a part of the film and that the cast was yet to be finalised.

"All the best and big success to the team of #DearComradeOnJuly26th ! Also a CLARIFICATION! No lead actors have been considered or approached for the film as yet! The planning for this lovely film is underway!" he tweeted.

