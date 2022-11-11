Boney Kapoor Recalls Having Urge to Smoke After Sridevi Died, Says 'Was All Alone in Anxiety'

Boney Kapoor has had a rocky relationship with smoking. As revealed by her daughter and actress Janhvi Kapoor in several media interactions, the producer has been reprimanded by Sridevi on a number of occasions. However, when the legendary actress passed away in 2018 in Dubai, all the stress and anxiety triggered a major craving inside him. But the promise that he had given to Sridevi helped him resisting that urge.

During one of the latest episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show, Boney Kapoor recalled his state at the time of Sridevi’s untimely death. He shared, “When she passed away, when I was in Dubai for those 3-4 days, I had so much urge because I was all alone in distress, tension, anxiety, all those things, that was the only time I felt like smoking. But then I said that the minute she is gone, I want to smoke? If I truly love her, I will not. So, I didn’t then, and I have not touched… I have never had the urge also.”

He also reminisced about the very first time he had given up smoking in 1995. Boney had given all his cigarettes to the Mr India actress. He revealed, “When Sridevi and I started going out, one day when we were in New York, it was in 1995, she asked me, ‘you will do anything for me? you say you love me’ and I said ‘yeah’. She said, ‘stop smoking’. I used to have a gold Cartier lighter with a watch inside it and I flung it out like a hero along with the packet of smokes I was carrying.”

However, he picked up the habit again in 2006, after 12 years due to financial stress. And later, the producer was advised by the doctor to stop smoking. Boney recounted, “I had a major financial stress, and I was in London (and that’s how it started again). She said, ‘now you don’t love me anymore’.”

Kapoor married Indian actress Sridevi on 2 June 1996. The couple has two daughters, Janhvi Kapoor (born 6 March 1997) and Khushi Kapoor (born 5 November 2000).

Read all the Latest Movies News here