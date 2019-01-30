English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Boney Kapoor Remaking Pink with Ajith Kumar in Tamil as an Ode to Sridevi
Tamil superstar Ajith will be playing Amitabh Bachchan's role in the remake of Pink, with Vidya Balan making a special appearance as his wife. This will be Vidya's debut in Tamil cinema.
Images: Instagram
Ever since he made his debut as a producer in 1980, Boney Kapoor has remade as many as south 16 films in Hindi, including Judaai (1997) and No Entry (2005). Now, for the first time, he is attempting a reversal of sorts my remaking Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu-starrer Pink in Tamil as AK 59.
Tamil superstar Ajith will be playing Big B’s role in the film, with Vidya Balan making a special appearance as his wife. This will be Vidya's debut in Tamil cinema.
Earlier, the Viswasam actor had played Bachchan’s part in the Tamil version of the Sridevi-starrer English Vinglish (2012). The idea of Boney making a movie with Ajith in the lead stemmed from there.
“Actually, it was Sri’s desire that we do a film with him in Tamil,” says Boney. It was while they were exploring various possibilities that they watched Pink. “When we met him in Chennai, even Ajith said that he had seen it. Then, Sri suggested that we remake the social drama and he, too, jumped at the idea,” the producer said to Mid Day.
Sridevi had also started her cinematic career with a Tamil movie, Kandhan Karunai (1967). She went on to do many more films in the language as a child artist, before her first role as an adult came at the age of 13 with Moondru Mudichu in 1976.
Boney said AK 59 will be his and Ajith’s ode to Sridevi, who passed away last year on February 24. Talking about Vidya’s part, he mentioned that though it would be a special appearance, it would be “a short and sweet but special role”.
As the first Bollywood producer to back Hindi remakes of South Indian films, Boney informs that he wants to continue doing so in the near future, too. “Pink is the first, and there will be many more to follow. I have the rights of Badhaai Ho as well, which will also be planned in Telugu and Tamil,” he adds.
As for his equation with Ajith, the veteran producer mentions it’s based on mutual respect. Post Pink, he plans to make another film with him in Tamil. “That however, will be a fresh subject. It will be a full-on action-oriented commercial flick,” he concludes.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Tamil superstar Ajith will be playing Big B’s role in the film, with Vidya Balan making a special appearance as his wife. This will be Vidya's debut in Tamil cinema.
Earlier, the Viswasam actor had played Bachchan’s part in the Tamil version of the Sridevi-starrer English Vinglish (2012). The idea of Boney making a movie with Ajith in the lead stemmed from there.
“Actually, it was Sri’s desire that we do a film with him in Tamil,” says Boney. It was while they were exploring various possibilities that they watched Pink. “When we met him in Chennai, even Ajith said that he had seen it. Then, Sri suggested that we remake the social drama and he, too, jumped at the idea,” the producer said to Mid Day.
Sridevi had also started her cinematic career with a Tamil movie, Kandhan Karunai (1967). She went on to do many more films in the language as a child artist, before her first role as an adult came at the age of 13 with Moondru Mudichu in 1976.
Boney said AK 59 will be his and Ajith’s ode to Sridevi, who passed away last year on February 24. Talking about Vidya’s part, he mentioned that though it would be a special appearance, it would be “a short and sweet but special role”.
As the first Bollywood producer to back Hindi remakes of South Indian films, Boney informs that he wants to continue doing so in the near future, too. “Pink is the first, and there will be many more to follow. I have the rights of Badhaai Ho as well, which will also be planned in Telugu and Tamil,” he adds.
As for his equation with Ajith, the veteran producer mentions it’s based on mutual respect. Post Pink, he plans to make another film with him in Tamil. “That however, will be a fresh subject. It will be a full-on action-oriented commercial flick,” he concludes.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Friday 25 January , 2019 Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Playing Bal Thackeray: An Actor Doesn’t Have His Own Ideology
- Facebook Paying Teens $20 Per Month to Install Data Harvesting VPN App on iPhones
- Fyre Review: Netflix Takes Us On A Thrilling Ride To A Fake Party
- Watch Madhuri Dixit Bring Life To Total Dhamaal Song 'Paisa Yeh Paisa'
- Please Ban PUBG, 11-Year-Old Appeals to Maharashtra Govt in Letter
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results