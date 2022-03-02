Boney Kapoor Says There's Hardly Any CGI Used in Valimai: 'Ajith Kumar Doesn't Use Body Double'

Tamil star Ajith Kumar is currently basking in the success of his latest film Valimai. Directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor, Valimai stars Ajith as a righteous police officer who is set on a mission to arrest a group of violent bikers. Now, in a recent interview, Boney Kapoor revealed that Ajith performed the stunts in the film by himself and did not use a body double for action sequences.

The film producer told India Today, “The film is very high on action and something which I don’t think any Indian film has seen. There is hardly any CGI used in the action, everything that you see is in real-time on camera. Also, Ajith doesn’t use a body double.” Boney said that if one were to see the behind the scene videos, they would notice that while Ajith was doing the wheeler, he even fell off the bike. “Even when he had to be dragged by two motorbikes, he said he will give it a shot. You can see his face and body being dragged. That is what Ajith is,” said Boney.

The movie also stars Huma Qureshi in a pivotal role. Released on February 24, Valimai has been doing well at the box office as well and has collected a worldwide gross of over Rs 150 crore in its opening weekend.

Speaking about the performance of the film, Boney told India Today, “I’m absolutely elated. In fact, this is a non-holiday week and non-holiday day and despite the film being lengthy and the number of shows being lesser than what normally is, the response has been exceptional.”

He added, “Normally, people have two extra shows from the routine number of shows, but we just had one extra show and in spite of this it has done phenomenally well. I feel it’s the highest collection for a non-holiday film.”

Boney also described his relationship with Ajith and it has “definitely grown" and that is why they collaborated on a film again. “He is an absolute professional, focused, sincere, dedicated, and a fine human being," said the producer about Ajith.

Ajith was last seen in Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Pink.

