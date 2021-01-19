Boney Kapoor Reveals Daughter Khushi Will Make Her Bollywood Debut Soon But Not With His Project

Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor has revealed that his younger daughter Khushi Kapoor will make her Bollywood debut soon. However, he will not be the one launching her, as he might get 'indulgent' as her father. Talking to ETimes, Kapoor said, "You will hear an announcement soon."

Giving his brother Anil and Sanjay Kapoor's examples, he said, “I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor. Anil was still an established actor, so it didn’t affect him much, but I think I became an indulgent brother with Sanjay when he made his entry into films."

He further added that Sanjay Kapoor is playing interesting characters that he truly deserves to portray and can do justice to. Likewise, he wants Khushi to find her own footing. "She will be launched by someone I respect and someone I feel secure and safe about,” he said.

Meanwhile, the producer is set to make his acting debut with Luv Ranjan’s next film, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. He will be seen playing the role of Ranbir’s father in the film. Earlier, Boney was seen in a cameo appearance in Anil Kapoor’s AK vs AK. In a recent interview, he confirmed the news and further revealed that son Arjun Kapoor, along with his sisters Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi played a huge role in pushing him into acting.