Boney Kapoor Reveals Janhvi Kapoor's Sense of Humour is Similar to Sridevi, 'She Has Fantastic Comic Timing'

Janhvi Kapoor was phenomenal in the black comedy film ‘Good Luck Jerry’. Not only did the actress garner appreciation for her performance but was also hailed for her efforts to play a grey character. Now Janhvi is looking forward to yet another exciting thriller titled Mili. As the promotions for the same have been going on full swing, Boney Kapoor, who has produced Mili, lauded his daughter for her enthusiasm and her flair for working hard. He also claimed that the Dhadak actress has a good sense of humour just like Sridevi.

During an interview with Times of India, Boney revealed, “My daughter is an enthusiastic and hardworking actor. She insisted on shooting in an actual freezer where the temperature was as low as minus 8 to minus 12 degrees Celsius. In the second half of the film, she hardly has dialogues, and it is only through her expressions that everything is conveyed. I was sure she could pull off this part well, especially after seeing the kind of varied characters she has played in her previous films. The audience should wait and watch her in a full-fledged comedy film because that is her forte. She has fantastic comic timing and a sense of humour like her mother (Sridevi).”



Adding to this, Janhvi expressed that working on Mili was an intense mental exercise as she’ll have dreams of still being in the freezer even in the comforts of her own bedroom. The Ghost Stories actress disclosed, “I remember it (film) taking a genuine toll on my mental health because I would come back home after wrapping up the shoot and I would go to sleep and dream that I was still in the freezer. I fell ill and I was on severe painkillers for two-three days and even the director was unwell.”

Directed by Mathukutty Xavier, and the film being a remake of his own Malayalam movie Helen, Mili is produced by Boney Kapoor. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor as a woman stuck in a freezer fighting to stay alive, alongside Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal. Mili is slated to release on November 4.Meanwhile, Helen starred Anna Ben in the title role, while Lal, Noble Babu Thomas, Aju Varghese, Rony David and Binu Pappu appeared in supporting roles. The film had won two National Film Awards – Best Debut Film of a Director and Best Make-up Artist.

