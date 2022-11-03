Boney Kapoor Reveals Why He Did Not Launch His Kids Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor

Boney Kapoor revealed that he spent money like water while launching his brothers, Anil and Sanjay into the film industry. However, when it came to his kids, Arjun, Janhvi and Khushi, the producer did not back their debut projects. In a recent interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Boney Kapoor revealed that when it came to his brothers, he left no stones unturned and went overboard to launch them. He also confessed that not launching his kids was a decision they made together. He said, “I had launched Anil and then Sanjay and there was no one to stop me.” He further said, “Paisa paani ki tarah bahaya.”

Boney launched Anil Kapoor in 1983 with Woh Saat Din alongside Padmini Kolhapure and Naseeruddin Shah. He also launched Sanjay Kapoor with the movie Prem alongside Tabu in 1995. It was directed by Satish Kaushik.

Boney chose not to launch his kids due to his previous reckless spending and laid his trust in someone else to do the task. He said, “So, I decided someone else should launch the kids. I will invest as per their market value once they are all set.”

Arjun Kapoor made his debut in Bollywood with Ishaqzaade with Aditya Chopra’s backing. He featured in the movie alongside Parineeti Chopra. Karan Johar launched Janhvi Kapoor with the Dhadak movie. As for Khushi Kapoor, she will mark her debut in Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies featuring Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda among others.

Currently, Boney Kapoor is producing Mili starring his daughter Janhvi Kapoor as the protagonist. The movie is a survival thriller and is a remake of a Malayalam movie Helen. It is directed by Mathukutty Xavier. The story is about a woman struggling to stay alive after she gets stuck in a freezer. The movie also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in prominent roles and is all set to release on November 4, 2022.

