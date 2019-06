Boney Kapoor Says Mr India Remake is His Ode to Sridevi, Veeru Devgan and Amrish Puri

Discusssing the look for the next Mr India 2, or another movie together? You tell them @AnilKapoor ! pic.twitter.com/OXIFC2cgWj — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) May 17, 2019

There has been a lot of talk lately about a sequel to Mr India, the beloved 1987 blockbuster starring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi, which was directed by Shekhar Kapur and produced by Boney Kapoor.Recently Boney hinted, in an interview with IANS, that a contemporary reboot/remake is indeed under development. However, he also clarified that there was no timeline attached to the project as such. He had said, "The 'Mr. India' reboot would be coming. There is no timeline as such, but in my lifetime I will make sure the reboot is done and the franchise remains alive for generations to come."Talking about the reboot of Mr India further, Boney said in a latest interview that his late wife Sridevi was the most prominent selling factor of the film and that a contemporary film, with a similar idea, will be his ode to her and her memory.He said (via filmfare.com), "It'd be my ode to Sri (Sridevi) and to Veeru (Devgan) and Amrish Puri and everyone who contributed to the film. But the most to Sri, because she was the sole selling factor of the film. Of course, Anil will be a part of the film. In fact, I’d want most people from the original to be a part of this. It’d mean a lot to me if they contributed to the film."Read: PM Narendra Modi Writes a Letter To Ajay Devgn's Mother, Calls Veeru Devgan's Death a 'Great Loss' Shekhar and Anil had met recently and the filmmaker hinted at them discussing a probable second part of the iconic film. Though neither of them confirmed anything, Shekar tweeted an image of them together and wrote alongside, "Discussing the look for the next Mr India 2, or another movie together? You tell them @AnilKapoor!"Follow @News18Movies for more