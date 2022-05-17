Boney Kapoor Shares Exciting Update on Ajith-Starrer AK61

Producer Boney Kapoor has shared an update on the upcoming film AK 61, which stars Ajith Kumar. The film is Boney Kapoor’s third consecutive venture with south star Ajith and director H Vinoth. Their last outing, Valimai, was a smash hit at the box office despite getting mixed reviews from fans and critics.

In an interview, Boney Kapoor said that the shooting of AK61 will be completed by the end of July or the first week of August. The veteran producer added that a total of 36 days of shooting has already been wrapped.

Once the shooting is over, the post-production work will begin on AK61, which is expected to hit the screens on Diwali.

The H. Vinoth directorial stars Ajith, Kavin and Manju Warrier. The film focuses on a bank robbery and fraud. This is Ajith’s third film with director H. Vinoth.

Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music for the film. Ajith is reportedly playing a grey character, and it is going to be different from what he has so far done on screen.

It was rumoured that the title of AK 61 and the first look would be released on Ajith’s birthday on May 01. However, that didn’t happen.

