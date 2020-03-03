Boney Kapoor Shares First Look of Pawan Kalyan from Pink's Telugu Remake Vakeel Saab, Female Actors Missing

Boney Kapoor had produced the Tamil remake of the 2016 film Pink with Ajith Kumar in the lead. Now he has also remade the same film in Telugu, with Pawan Kalyan headlining the project called Vakeel Saab.

The title and first look of the Telugu remake was shared by Boney Kapoor, who is co-producing the movie with Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations and Bay View Projects.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Sri Venkateswara Creations in association with Bayview Projects proudly presents Power Star Pawan Kalyan as VakeelSaab." In the poster, Pawan Kalyan can be seen reading a book dressed sitting in a shambly setting, surrounded by worn out books and old furniture.

The first look is quite unlike the posters of the Hindi and Tamil versions of Pink. While those films also featured the female actors on the poster, the Telugu poster focuses only on the male lead. Take a look:

Pink, directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, featured Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles. The film released in 2016 and it won many awards and accolades, including a National Film Award.

The courtroom drama was remade in Tamil in 2019, with the name Nerkonda Paarvai. Produced by Boney Kapoor, the Tamil remake featured Ajith Kumar, Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang in pivotal roles.

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan is known for his films Gokulamlo Seetha, Suswagatam, Tholi Prema,Thammudu, Badri, Kushi, Jalsa and Gabbar Singh. He produces films under the banners Anjana Productions and is also known for his philanthropic work.

