Boney Kapoor Shares He and Daughters Janhvi, Khushi Tested Negative for COVID-19

Producer Boney Kapoor on Friday said that three of his house staff members, who had tested positive for novel coronavirus, have fully recovered.

Kapoor said he and his daughters -- Jhanvi and Khushi -- have also completed their precautionary 14-day quarantine.

"Happy to share that while my daughters & I had always been tested negative, our 3 staff members who had tested positive for Covid19, have fully recovered & tested negative. Our 14 day home quarantine period has also ended & we look forward to starting afresh @mybmc @MumbaiPolice," the producer posted on Twitter.

Thanking the doctors, healthcare workers, BMC, Mumbai Police and state and central governments for supporting people across the country, Kapoor added, "Together we shall overpower COVID-19 virus".

The filmmaker revealed last month that one of his staff members had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

On Friday, India saw a record single-day jump of 9,851 coronavirus cases and 273 deaths, pushing the nationwide infection tally to 2,26,770 and the death toll to 6,348, according to the Union health ministry.

