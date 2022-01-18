Boney Kapoor Shares Throwback Pic of Wife Sridevi Flaunting His Name on Her Back

Film producer Boney Kapoor made a trip down memory lane and shared a throwback photo of his late wife and actress Sridevi on Instagram on Tuesday. The 66-year-old producer, who lost his wife in 2018, shared an old photo of her from 2012. In the picture, the late actress can be seen flaunting Boney’s name written on her back with sindoor at a Durga Puja pandal in Lucknow. She looks pretty in a white and red Ikat handloom saree in the photo. With the traditional red sindoor on her cheeks and forehead, the actress can be seen enjoying the occasion with all her heart.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Boney wrote in the caption, “In Lucknow celebrating one of the festivities of Durga Puja at Sahara Sahar in the year 2012.” Fans of the actress shared their reaction to the picture in the comments. One of the users wrote, “It is still hard to believe that she is not there anymore.”

Boney Kapoor married Sridevi in 1996. He was previously married to Mona Shourie Kapoor. Boney and Sridevi became parents to two daughters - Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Soon after Boney shared the post on the social media platform, Khushi reposted the picture on her Instagram story.

Both Janhvi and Khushi share memories of their mother on their respective Instagram feeds frequently. Last year in May, Janhvi had shared a series of pictures with her late mother as she remembered the actress, who worked in movies like Mr India, Mom, English Vinglish and more. Janhvi’s post featured some rare pictures of Sridevi, in which she can be seen as a doting mother. Sharing the post on Instagram, Janhvi wrote in the caption, “My mumma.”

Khushi also shared her own memory of her mother on Mother’s Day last year. The star kid shared pictures with Sridevi from her childhood. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Khushi wrote in the caption, “Happy Mother’s Day to the best.”

