Boney Kapoor: Sridevi, Mona Are Blessing Janhvi, Kushi And Arjun from Above

Boney Kapoor is a proud father to Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. While the former two have already left a mark in the entertainment industry with films like Ishaqzaade and Good Luck Jerry, the latter would soon be making her acting debut. And, Boney couldn’t be happier to have all his kids in showbiz. With promotions of ‘Mili’ going on with full swing, the producer praised her daughter Janhvi Kapoor and son Arjun Kapoor (from his first marriage with late Mona Shourie Kapoor)

In an interview with Times of India, Boney Kapoor expressed that Janhvi is a fine actor because she seamlessly fits into a good role irrespective of what script demands of her. He quoted Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor as an example to support his statement. He said, “Janhvi is one of those actors for whom you don’t have to choose a particular kind of role. You pick a good script, and she will fit into it, which is very rare. The good thing about her is that she doesn’t play the part, but she becomes the part, which was the hallmark of her mother and all good actors… be it Arjun (Kapoor) or Anil (Kapoor). I know how Anil has worked on every role he did. I loved watching Arjun in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Ishaqzaade and Aurangzeb.”

The producer further talked about Khushi Kapoor who is all set to feature in Zoya Akhtar’s Indian Adaptation of Archies alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s stellar daughter Suhana Khan. He shared, “I have seen Khushi’s audition and she is just amazing. I am blessed to have children like them. Their mothers are blessing them from above — Arjun’s mother Mona and Janhvi-Khushi’s mother Sridevi.”

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film Mili is produced by Boney Kapoor. Directed by Mathukutty Xavier, and the film being a remake of his own Malayalam movie Helen, Mili is produced by Boney Kapoor. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor as a woman stuck in a freezer fighting to stay alive, alongside Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal. Mili is slated to release on November 4.

