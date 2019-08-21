Priya Prakash Varrier's debut in Bollywood is being looked up to by many. However, as per recent reports, it is being said that the makers of Varrier's film, Sridevi Bungalow, may soon face another legal warning from producer Boney Kapoor, who has allegedly objected to the film's title because it has his late wife's name (Sridevi) in it.

Kapoor had earlier sent a legal notice to the makers of Sridevi Bungalow when the film's trailer debuted online. The trailer clip shows a lonely actress, seemingly consumed by some tragedy. At the end of the two minute long clip, the actress in the film (Varrier) is shown dead inside a bathtub, which draws similarities between the tragic death of Boney's wife Sridevi.

Now, reports are claiming that Boney is "disgusted" by the fact that the makers have still kept Sridevi's name in the film's title. The report also refers to the legal notice sent by Kapoor earlier, adding that he intends to take "even more strict legal action, asking for a restraining order against using Sridevi’s name in the title."

A source close to the development in the matter was quoted as saying, "He is disgusted by all those who have chosen to be associated with this lurid project. When he heard the film’s title and saw the first look, Boney had sent a legal notice to the producer. But so far they’ve ignored the notice. Boney intends to take even more strict legal action, asking for a restraining order against using Sridevi’s name in the title. They can make what they like — it’s a free world. But they can’t use that name."

Sridevi Bungalow also features Arbaaz Khan and Georgia Andriani in pivotal roles.

