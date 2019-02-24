LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Sridevi's Sari Being Auctioned on Her First Death Anniversary, Bid Reaches Rs 1.30 Lakh

A handwoven Kota sari, one of Sridevi's favourites, is on auction online on her first death anniversary.

IANS

Updated:February 24, 2019, 9:54 AM IST
A file photo of late actress Sridevi. (Image: Youtube/ A still from English Vinglish)
Mumbai: A handwoven Kota sari, one of Sridevi's favourites, is on auction online on her first death anniversary. The amount will be directed towards a cause.

According to Parisera, a Chennai-based online platform, which specialises in Indian handicrafts and is hosting the auction 'Being Generous, With Sridevi', the Kapoor family has decided to donate the proceeds from the auction to Concern India Foundation, a charitable trust which has programmes for the benefit of women, children, the differently abled, the underprivileged and the elderly and works in the fields of education, health and community development.

The bid started at Rs 40,000 a few days ago, is underway and had reached Rs 130,000.

A tweet from Parisera on February 20 invited bids from the sari.

A description of the Kota sari reads: "It is light, bright and emanates the perfect essence of Sridevi."

Officials at Parisera said they were proud to play a simple yet strong role in the auction of Sridevi's sari, and invited admirers to "bid for a part of the actress's legacy while making a contribution towards the betterment of society".

To mark a year since Sridevi left, Boney and his daughters - Janhvi and Khushi - held a puja in Chennai earlier this month.

Sridevi, Bollywood's first female superstar, died aged 54 on February 24, 2018, by way of accidental drowning in a bathtub in a Dubai hotel, leaving the film industry, her family and legions of fans in a state of shock.

