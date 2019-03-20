LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Boney Kapoor to Remake Ayushmann Khurrana Film 'Badhaai Ho' Down South in Different Languages

Producer Boney Kapoor has acquired the rights of 2018's surprise hit 'Badhaai Ho' and will be remaking the film in all the south Indian languages.

PTI

Updated:March 20, 2019, 8:38 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Boney Kapoor to Remake Ayushmann Khurrana Film 'Badhaai Ho' Down South in Different Languages
The poster of Badhaai Ho.
Loading...
Producer Boney Kapoor has acquired the rights of 2018's surprise hit Badhaai Ho and will be remaking the film in all the south Indian languages. Directed by Amit Sharma, Badhaai Ho featured Surekha Sikri, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra.

"I have acquired the rights to all the South languages. It's a film that resonates with both the masses and classes so I was keen on on remaking it. The Hindi version has done extremely well in the heartland, in fact, across the country and I am confident the reception down South will be as overwhelming.

"I am yet to decide whether the Tamil or the Telugu version go on the floors first as it's work in progress," Kapoor said in a statement.

Produced by Junglee pictures and Chrome pictures, the film had a dream run at the box office earning over 200 crores worldwide.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram