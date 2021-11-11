Boney Kapoor Turns 66: Here's What Legendary Producer Did to Impress Sridevi's Mother

Indian film producer Boney Kapoor was born on November 11, 1955, and he has produced several wonderful films not just in Bollywood but regional cinema as well. The legendary producer has given films like Mister India, Judaai, and No entry. His brothers Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, son Arjun Kapoor and daughter Janhavi Kapoor are all actors.

Arjun is the son of his first wife Mona Kapoor son while Janhavi is his daughter from his second wife Sridevi. Boney is the father of four children, including Khushi and Anshula Kapoor. In 1996 Boney divorced Mona and married actor Sridevi. Their love story witnessed lots of ups and downs. On the occasion of Boney’s birthday let’s have a look at their love story.

When Boney saw Sridevi in the film ‘Solva Sawan’, he fell for her. However, Sridevi did not pay any attention to him. He wanted to take Sridevi in the film Mr India with brother Anil Kapoor. Boney had once himself explained how Sridevi was paired opposite Anil.

Boney liked Sridevi and wanted to cast her at any cost but could not find a way to do so. Boney contacted Sridevi’s mother, who asked for Rs 10 lakh as a fee for the film. Listening to his heart, Boney said yes to paying the huge amount at the time. Not just that to impress his future mother-in-law, he went there with Rs 11 lakh.

Once when Sridevi’s mother was ill, Boney supported her. It was during her mother’s illness and death that the two came close. It can be said that the actor got impressed by Boney’s nature and care. She couldn’t refuse Boney’s proposal and the two got married at a private function in 1996.

Currently, Boney lives with his daughters Janhavi and Khushi Kapoor.

