Boney Kapoor Wants to Launch Daughter Anshula Kapoor in Bollywood? Here's What We Know

Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor will be seen for the first time in front of the camera with Luv Ranjan’s upcoming film, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles. His son Arjun Kapoor and daughter Janhvi Kapoor are already well-known names in the industry and Khushi Kapoor is already working on her Bollywood debut film. Now, recent reports suggest that Kapoor wants his daughter and Arjun’s sister Anshula to follow in their footsteps as well.

According to a source quoted by ETimes, “Since Boney is also acting in a film, he feels that if Anshula also joins films as an actor, the Kapoors will become a 5-star family – Boney, Arjun, Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula. He has seen Anshula in her school plays and vouches for her acting talent.”

However, there is no official confirmation from either Boney or Anshula, so we just have to wait and watch whether the star kid makes her debut in the industry like her elders and siblings. For the uninitiated, Anshula is Arjun Kapoor’s sister and Janhvi’s step-sister. She is Boney’s daughter from his first marriage with Mona Shourie Kapoor. Whereas, Janhvi and Khusi are his children from his second marriage with Sridevi.

Anshula, who is an entrepreneur, has been actively participating in helping people in need during the coronavirus pandemic through her foundation Fankind. Arjun is extremely close to his sister Anshula and often treats fans to unseen throwback pictures of the two.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be seen opposite actor Bhumi Pednekar Kapoor in the suspense drama The Lady Killer. The film will be directed by Ajay Bahl and is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shailesh R Singh. The Lady Killer is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Karma Media & Entertainment.

