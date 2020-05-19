Boney Kapoor's Domestic Help Tests Covid-19 Positive, Daughters Janhvi and Khushi are Fine

Producer Boney Kapoor has confirmed that his house help has tested positive to Covid-19. The 23-year-old house help was unwell on Saturday evening and Boney sent him for tests.

"He was unwell on May 16, Saturday evening and senior Kapoor immediately sent him for tests and later kept him in isolation. After receiving the test report, he informed the society admin and later BMC as well. After which, BMC and state govt authorities started the process of getting Charan into a quarantine centre," said a source quoted by Hindustan Times.

The domestic help, named Charan Sahu, stayed at Boney's house at Green Acres, Lokhandwala Complex. In a statement, Boney revealed that his family, including daughters Janhvi and Khushi, is fine and no one has shown any symptoms. They are in home quarantine currently.

"We haven't left our home since the lockdown started. We are thankful to the government of Maharashtra and BMC for their swift response. We shall be diligently following the instructions and advise given to us by BMC and their medical team. We are sure that Charan would soon recover and be back at home with us," Boney added.

Janhvi posted Boney's statement on Instagram, saying, "Staying at home is still the best solution we have. Stay safe everyone."

Earlier, Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali's staff member had tested positive. Singer Kanika Kapoor, family members of producer Karim Morani and actor Purab Kohli have been infected by the coronavirus so far.

