Boney Kapoor's Drops Priceless Picture From His School Days, Shabana Azmi Calls Him 'Unrecognisable'

Boney Kapoor often shares priceless throwback pictures on his official Instagram account. Whether it is childhood pictures of his daughter Janhvi Kapoor or the teenage look of his son Arjun Kapoor, one can find it all on Boney Kapoor’s social media handle. Recently, the filmmaker dropped another throwback picture and left everyone stunned.

Boney Kapoor shared a picture from his school days in which he can be seen posing in a shirt with his hands on his waist. He also wore goggles and looked the coolest of all. “Yes it is me. Happy school days,” the filmmaker wrote.

Among others, veteran actress Shabana Azmi also reacted to Boney Kapoor’s school days picture and called him ‘unrecognisable’. Meanwhile, one of the fans wrote, “Your glares were a trend that time .. you are trendy always.” Another social media user commented, “Super Cool".

Check out the picture shared by Boney Kapoor here:

Just a few days back, Boney Kapoor shared another childhood picture of his children Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. In the adorable picture, Janhvi was seen striking a pose for the camera with folded hands as her elder brother Arjun playfully pulled her ponytail. “Arjun and Janhvi in a playful mood in Burlington (Vermont, USA) during the shooting of our film Khushi,” the filmmaker wrote.

On the work front, Boney Kapoor is all set to make his acting debut with Luv Ranjan’s film which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in key roles. In the film, Boney will be seen playing the role of Ranbir’s father. Apart from this, the filmmaker has also been working with Ajay Devgn for his next project which is a biographical sports film Maidaan. In the film, Ajay will be playing the role of a football coach named Syed Abdul Rahim.

