English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Bong Joon Ho 'Exhausted' After Award Season Run of Parasite

Bong Joon Ho poses in the press room with the awards for best director for

Bong Joon Ho poses in the press room with the awards for best director for "Parasite" and for best international feature film for "Parasite" from South Korea at the Oscars 2020 in Los Angeles. (Image: AP)

The filmmaker has two films lined-up -- an English-language historical drama based on a true event that happened in 2016 and a South Korean production which will be set in the country's capital city of Seoul.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 9, 2020, 2:20 PM IST
Share this:

Oscar-winning South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho says he is "exhausted" mentally and physically, following the massive success of "Parasite".

The filmmaker, who returned to South Korea after making a clean sweep at the 92nd Academy Awards where his class-divide drama won best picture, best director, best original screenplay, and best international feature film, said he is too tired to get back to working on new scripts.

"Now that I finally have time, I'm trying to get back on it, but I'm so exhausted, mentally and physically. I'm just a shell of a human," Bong told The Atlantic.

The filmmaker has two films lined-up -- an English-language historical drama based on a true event that happened in 2016 and a South Korean production which will be set in the country's capital city of Seoul, and will include "unique elements of horror and action".

Bong said he can only work on one project at a time.

"Once I start writing, I can only work on one project, and the same goes for preproduction. I'm always jealous of directors who can do projects in between TV shows."

He also hinted that his English-language film could be a collaboration with "Okja" cinematographer Darius Khondji.

"I think any foreign productions I do now will be with Darius, and any Korean films will be with Hong Kyung-pyro," Bong added.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story