Boogie Woogie to Dance Deewane: 7 Popular Dance Reality Shows

It started with Boogie Woogie and now almost every channel has launched its own version of a dance-based reality show. Some for celebrity couples and exes, others for commoners in different age brackets. Thankfully, these shows also rake in TRPs.

: In the 90’s, Jaffrey brothers — Javed and Naved, along with Ravi Behl, hosted a dance-reality show on Sony TV. The show gave commoners a platform to perform at the national level. However, it was more about entertainment than competition. What Boogie Woogie achieved without any unnecessary drama and fuss is a thing to learn for the current crop of show producers.: This show brings celebrity couples to dance on stage. In the last season, along with couples, exes also competed in the competition. More than dance, it’s about emotions and technical gimmickery.: It is an Indian remake of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’. The last season was judged by Jacqueline Fernandes, Karan Johar, Ganesh Hedge and Farah Khan. Non-dancing celebrities perform with professional choreographers in the show.: The initial seasons of the dance-reality show was judged by Remo D’souza, Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis. Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty was seen as ‘grand master’ or head judge. The audition for participation was held in major Indian cities.: The 3rd season of the dance-reality show is currently airing on Colors TV. It is being judged by Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia. The show is hosted by Raghav Juyal. It showcases dance performances of contestants from three different generations -kids, youths and seniors.: In this show, which will soon return on Sony TV with new season, kids are paired with choreographers. It is judged by Anurag Basu, Shilpa Shetty and Geeta Kapoor.: It is the latest of the dance-reality shows. The show is judged by Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis. It is presented by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.