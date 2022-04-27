Bookings For Nayanthara, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal Open

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which is scheduled for an April 28 release, is one of the most anticipated films in Tamil cinema. It marks the first collaboration of Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The interesting thing is that the release date coincides with Samantha’s birthday.

The excited fans are reportedly making bookings for the film. According to reports, early morning shows have been booked at various theatres in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai. Online ticket booking site TicketNew, requested fans to book tickets for the movie.

The poster shows the lead actors in a jovial pose with the caption “booking open”.

“More Of A Jovial Weekend Is Up-Ahead, Romantic Entertainer #KaathuvaakulaRenduKaadhal. Book Tickets,” the site tweeted.

The post garnered 22 retweets and 115 likes since it was posted on April 26th morning.

Kumaran Cinemas also posted a message on Twitter with the poster of the film

“Bookings open for #kaathuvaakularendukaadhal #FDFS in your #KumaranCinemas. FDFS – 4 AM. Grab your tickets online and Counter @bookmyshow,” the message read.

A few days ago, the trailer of the film was released. The two-minute video provides a glimpse of the film’s fundamental idea, which focuses on the three key characters Khatija (Samantha), Kanmani (Nayanthara) and Rambo (Vijay).

The teaser reveals how Vijay falls for both the female leads.

Cricketer Sreesanth also appears in the video and it is confirmed that he will play Samantha’s lover in the film. As per a song in the movie, Samantha dumps Sreesanth for Vijay.

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal has been penned and helmed by Vignesh Shivan. The movie has also been produced by Shivan under the banner of Rowdy Pictures with Seven Screen Studios.

The background score has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while Vijay Kartik Kannan was tasked with handling the cinematography of the film. The censor board has issued a U/A certificate for it.

