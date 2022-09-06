Bookings Open For Premiere of Puneeth Rajkumar's Luckyman, One of His Last Films

Late Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar’s Luckyman, one of his last films, is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 9. Before the release, a premiere show will be organised on September 8 at Mysore and Bangalore for Appu’s fans. The online booking for the same has been given a go-ahead by the team Luckyman. Luckyman is directed by Nagendra Prasad and features Darling Krishna, Nagabhushana, Roshni Prakash, Sangeetha Sringeri, and Prabhudeva.

The teaser of Luckyman was unveiled by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and has received love from Appu’s fans. In a minute-long trailer, Appu is shaking a leg with Prabhudeva. It was the first collaboration of Prabhudeva and Appu on screen. For the poster image, Puneeth Rajkumar’s million-dollar smile attracted his fans. This is among the last few appearances of the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar.

Luckyman is a Tamil remake of a rom-com hit, Oh My Kadavule. Earlier, Appu’s role was offered to Vijay Sethupati. In the role, Puneeth will guide and give a chance to the male protagonist to save his devastated marriage. Because of the untimely death of Puneeth Rajkumar, the producer and director have used the voice of Puneeth’s brother Shivakumar in the other half of Luckyman.

Noted distributor Manjunath Gowda has bagged the distributional rights of Luckyman in Karnataka. The last dream project of Puneeth Rajkumar is slated to release on October 28. The teaser of the Gandhada Gudi was released two months after the death of the Sandalwood star. The movie is produced by Puneeth’s home production, PRK Productions.

The movie features, Puneeth Rajkumar and director Amoghavarsha, a well-known wildlife cinematographer. Gandhada Gudi is like a wildlife tour of the state and has extensively covered Nethrani, Murudeshwara, and Gokarna. Once speaking to the media, Puneeth said Gandhada Gudi is like a window to the marine world.

Sources indicate the title, Gandhada Gudi, is inspired by Dr Rajkumar’s 1973 hit Gandhada Gudi. Both versions of Gandhada Gudi are about forests, animals, and preservation.

