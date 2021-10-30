Bookings Open for Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe' Ahead of its Diwali Release

The bookings for the superstar Rajinikanth-starrer “Annaatthe" have started ahead of its November 4 release. The first three days at the Golden Regal Theater in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, are entirely booked, reports say.

Directed by Sivatha, “Annaatthe" is set in a village, and is said to be the story of a brother-sister duo. While Rajinikanth plays the brother, Keerthi Suresh is playing his younger sister. Rajini is paired opposite Nayanthara, while Meera and Khushboo play her friends. Red Giant owned by Udhayanidhi has acquired the Tamil theatrical distribution rights for the film.

The digital rights for the film have been acquired by the Sun Next of the Sun group and also by Netflix.

Apart from Tamil Nadu “Annaatthe" has been allotted many theatres in Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Telangana.

The movie Kurup, starring Dulquer Salman, will be released on November 12 in Kerala. Experts say that it could give tough competition to “Annaatthe" as far as box office collections are concerned.

Doctor, the 2021 thriller starring Sivakartikeyan and Priyanka Mohan, holds the record of being the biggest blockbuster in the South after the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic. “Annaatthe" is expected to shatter its box office records.

The Tamil Nadu government has granted permission to hold early morning shows on November 4 to give a boost to the collections of the Rajinikanth-starrer.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.