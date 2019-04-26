Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

BookMyShow Sells 25 Lakh Avengers Endgame Tickets in Record Advance Sales

Avengers Endgame has made a new record by clocking the highest ever advance ticket sales for a Hollywood film on BookMyShow.

IANS

Updated:April 26, 2019, 8:47 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BookMyShow Sells 25 Lakh Avengers Endgame Tickets in Record Advance Sales
Image courtesy: Avengers/ Instagram
Loading...
Thanks to the immense hype ahead of its release on Friday, Avengers: Endgame has sold over 2.5 million tickets in advance sales on BookMyShow, India's leading ticketing service.

This marks the highest ever advance ticket sales for a Hollywood film on the platform. Avengers: Endgame is also the fastest film to have surpassed the two million advance ticket sales mark on BookMyShow, read a statement.

"With just a few hours left for Avengers: Endgame to hit the screens, the frenzy around the film is unprecedented. The cinemas are doing everything possible to match fans' demand for the film, including round-the-clock screenings as also opening up advance bookings for the entire week ahead," Ashish Saksena, COO - Cinemas, BookMyShow, said in a statement.

"This has enabled BookMyShow to offer several more options to Marvel-lovers and cater to their excitement. As the craze around the film continues to intensify, we expect a mighty opening on Friday and a record-breaking first week," he added.

BookMyShow witnessed a peak of 18 tickets per second for the movie.

Starring Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Brie Larson, amongst others, Avengers: Endgame is the 22nd film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In early reviews, film critics unleashed overwhelmingly positive opinions about the film, the highly anticipated final installment in a decade-long superhero story from Marvel Studios.

Box office experts say that Endgame is likely to break the opening weekend record for ticket sales in the United States and Canada as well, which now stands at $257.7 million for Infinity War.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram