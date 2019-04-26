English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BookMyShow Sells 25 Lakh Avengers Endgame Tickets in Record Advance Sales
Avengers Endgame has made a new record by clocking the highest ever advance ticket sales for a Hollywood film on BookMyShow.
Image courtesy: Avengers/ Instagram
Thanks to the immense hype ahead of its release on Friday, Avengers: Endgame has sold over 2.5 million tickets in advance sales on BookMyShow, India's leading ticketing service.
This marks the highest ever advance ticket sales for a Hollywood film on the platform. Avengers: Endgame is also the fastest film to have surpassed the two million advance ticket sales mark on BookMyShow, read a statement.
"With just a few hours left for Avengers: Endgame to hit the screens, the frenzy around the film is unprecedented. The cinemas are doing everything possible to match fans' demand for the film, including round-the-clock screenings as also opening up advance bookings for the entire week ahead," Ashish Saksena, COO - Cinemas, BookMyShow, said in a statement.
"This has enabled BookMyShow to offer several more options to Marvel-lovers and cater to their excitement. As the craze around the film continues to intensify, we expect a mighty opening on Friday and a record-breaking first week," he added.
BookMyShow witnessed a peak of 18 tickets per second for the movie.
Starring Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Brie Larson, amongst others, Avengers: Endgame is the 22nd film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
In early reviews, film critics unleashed overwhelmingly positive opinions about the film, the highly anticipated final installment in a decade-long superhero story from Marvel Studios.
Box office experts say that Endgame is likely to break the opening weekend record for ticket sales in the United States and Canada as well, which now stands at $257.7 million for Infinity War.
