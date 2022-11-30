Boomer Uncle Trailer: Yogi Babu-Starrer Assures Viewers Of A Fun-Filled Ride

Yogi Babu and Robo Shankar’s much-anticipated film Boomer Uncle has been in the limelight ever since its inception. The makers of the upcoming film finally unveiled its trailer on November 28. The two-and-a-half-minute-long trailer shows Contractor Nesamani (Yogi Babu) being trapped in a haunted house with a bunch of people. The film’s trailer piqued the curiosity of many with actress Oviya dressed as Wonder Woman. The makers also raised the intrigue around the project by presenting several actors as various fictional characters from Marvel and DC universes in the Boomer Uncle trailer.

The love received by the film’s trailer can be gauged by the fact that it is trending on YouTube. So far, It has garnered more than 5 lakh views. Upon watching the entertaining trailer, viewers flooded its comments section by showering the Yogi Babu-starrer with oodles of praise.

Boomer Uncle’s release date has been kept under wraps as of yet. Produced by Anka Media, the film’s music has been composed by Dharma Prakash and its cinematography has been handled by Suresh Dhandapani.

According to reports, the makers had initially titled the film Contractor Nesamani. However, the name was changed as a mark of respect for veteran actor Vadivelu. Director Swadees MS revealed the same in an interview with the Times of India. He said, “We all love Vadivelu sir. When it was confirmed that he is returning to cinema, we thought of changing the title. Even Yogi Babu requested us to go for a title change because he has a lot of respect for Vadivelu sir. Since Boomer Uncle was perfect for our story, we decided to change the title to this.”

Contractor Nesamani is one of the most popular characters played by Vadivelu in the 2001 film Friends.

