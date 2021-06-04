Borrowed Reality TV Show Concepts That Didn't Work in India

In India, reality TV show concepts have always been borrowed. Think of the most popular shows in India like Kaun Banega Crorepati, Bigg Boss, Masterchef and Indian Idol, and interestingly they are all borrowed from the UK or the US. Once reality TV shows get an audience base, makers keep renewing it with newer seasons and fresh contestants just like internationally. However, despite some of the shows getting massive success in India, there are a few that failed to lift off and were cancelled due to lack of audience.

We take a look at borrowed reality show concepts that did not work in India.

Zor Ka Jhatka

American game show Wipeout was adapted as Zor Ka Jhatka in India with Shah Rukh Khan as host. Unfortunately, neither was the obstacle course interesting in the Indian version nor SRK’s commentary.

Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao

British survival game show I’m a celebrity Get Me Out of Here was adapted in India as Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao. However, it performed miserably and did not go beyond season 2.

Kya Aap Paanchvi Pass Se Tez Hain?

This quiz show hosted by Shah Rukh Khan was a disaster. It is borrowed from the popular American game show, Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?

Minute To Win It

Minute to Win It is a very popular game show franchise where contestants take part in a series of 60-second challenges that use objects that are commonly available around the house. The India version hosted by Gaurav Kapoor failed to find audience.

Khullja Sim Sim

Based on Let’s Make a Deal, Khullja Sim Sim, hosted by Aman Verma, was only popular for a short time.

The Voice

The Voice is a very popular singing reality show concept internationally. However, in India, it has failed to get much appreciation. Each coach/ judge has a team and compete with one another. Despite getting popular names in the music industry, The Voice never really picked up in India.

Dating in The Dark

MTV’s Dating in The Dark is borrowed from an international format wherein unknown men and women get to know each other inside a dark room and later decide whether they want to continue dating or not. The India version could not last long.

Business Baazigar

Modelled on Shark Tank, this Indian adaptation invited aspiring entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas and find funds. However, Business Baazigar failed miserably.

Khan Sisters

Inspired by Keeping Up With The Kardashians, TV audience did not quite like keeping up with Nigaar and Gauhar Khan in the India version.

