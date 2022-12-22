Boss Man Rohit Shetty Defends Bollywood Amid Boycott Calls, Failed BOC; Says 'We Had One Bad Year...'

We bow down to Rohit Shetty! The filmmaker left fans cheering after he gave a befitting reply to questions surrounding Bollywood’s box office slump. The Cirkus director was asked about the underwhelming year that Bollywood has had as compared to regional cinema and the director jumped into defense mode.

Speaking at a session with Lallantop, Rohit listed the numerous hit films of the year and pointed out that just because one year has not gone down in the industry’s favour, people are turning their back on Bollywood.

“Sooryavanshi was released, and at the beginning of this year, films like The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 worked well. Drishyam 2 has done well recently. It’s not like our films aren’t working. Gangubai Kathiawadi did really well,” he said. “Ek saal kharab gaya aur aap palti maar rahe ho (We had one bad year and you are turning your backs on us)?” he added.

Rohit went on to list the numerous blockbusters that made history in Bollywood, including Sholay, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Maine Pyaar Kiya, Munnabhai MBBS, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Hera Pheri, his own Singham, Golmaal, and Sooryavanshi, to prove his point. His passionate defense left the audience and Ranveer Singh cheering. Addressing the anchor, Rohit added, “Don’t mind it madam but rats are the first ones to jump ship when it sinks."

The room erupted at his response, with many chanting his name.

Bollywood has faced its share of problems this year. Besides the below expectations of box office collection, the industry and several Bollywood films faced boycott calls this year. From Laal Singh Chaddha to Brahmastra and now, Pathaan, filmmakers have been dealing with social media trolls calling for the boycott of these movies. Nevertheless, a few movies like Brahmastra have managed to fight the tide and emerge with good box office collections.

