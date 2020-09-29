Both Aahana Kumra, Chandan Roy Sanyal are Terrific Performers: Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury on Rules of the Game

Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, best known for his National Award-winning movie Pink, has made an incredible directorial comeback with ZEE5’s short film Rules of the Game, which is a part of an anthology of four romantic thrillers named Forbidden Love. The film, starring Aahana Kumra and Chandan Roy Sanyal, tells a dark story of a married couple who is together for seven years. But while they are committed to each other, their married life has lost that much-needed spark.

Aniruddha, whose films are mostly about the tangles and untangling of relationships, says Rules of the Game is yet another "important story" in that genre, especially considering the complex nature of modern relationships.

"I love to meet people and talk to them and I'm a confidant of a lot of my friends so relationship always gives me a high. It's like the deep sea when you dive in it you will find a lot of things," says Aniruddha who has made critically acclaimed films such as Anuranan, Antaheen and Aparajita Tumi.

"In today's time, it's increasingly becoming difficult for a man and a woman to retain the intensity of their marriage or relationship because we have so many everyday struggles and pressures of performing in our respective space. So the couples have started experimenting in their relationships. For me, anger and hate are not the biggest killers of a relationship. Indifference and apathy are. That's where the idea for Rules of the Game came from. How far this couple can go to break the cycle of this morbid monotony and to change the game of their relationship is the crux of the story."

Aniruddha has always made films that have very strong female characters. He says, "I'm a man who believes in equality and also raises voice for women. I obviously can't single-handedly fight with whatever is happening across the country but I try to tell important stories revolving around women. Maybe those stories do not necessarily resonate with everyone but my priorities have to resonate with me."

Rules of the Game also marks a reunion of Aniruddha and Chandan Roy Sanyal, who previously collaborated in Bengali movie Aparajita Tumi. On the other hand, Aniruddha and Aahana have collaborated for the first time on a project.

Talking about the casting of the movie, Aniruddha says, "Chandan and I became friends after filming Aparajita Tumi. There's an unspoken fondness that we share for each other. He is a terrific actor and a very sensitive artiste. And, I saw Aahana in Lipstick Under My Burkha. She was fascinating in that movie. Rules of the Game is mainly about two characters and their lives, so I needed two terrific performers. I work in a different style and they both were so receptive to my style of filmmaking. I told them, 'I'd shoot it like a documentary film so you guys do whatever you want.' And they both were so natural. I'm so happy to have collaborated with them."