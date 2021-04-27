Both the Projects Are Challenging: Ananya Panday on Her Two Upcoming Films

Ananya Panday might have ventured into Bollywood merely 2 years ago but this short span of time has given enough opportunity to the 22-year-old actress to showcase her talent and capacity. Ananya is all set to update her image to a pan-Indian actress with Puri Jagannadh’s next Liger.

In a recent interview, with a leading publication, Ananya opened up on working on Liger and Shakun Batra’s next and said, “Both the projects are challenging me because they’re very different roles from what I’ve done before, and also from each other."

In a candid interview with Hindustan Times, the young actress revealed, “Shakun’s film is in a genre which hasn’t been explored in Bollywood yet. And I think people will be really interested to see that, as well as the whole dynamic between the four of us.”

Adding more on the sports drama Liger, she said “It’s the masala, popcorn entertaining kind of film that I’ve loved watching. There are high expectations that I’ve set for myself from this one."

Liger has high expectations attached to it as it will mark Ananya’s venture into regional cinema. The film will also see Telegu actor Vijay Deverakonda star opposite a Bollywood actress.

With Shakun Batra’s next, Ananya will share screen space with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

