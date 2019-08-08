Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bowing to Pressure, Vijay Sethupathi Walks Out of Muralitharan Biopic

Producer Rana Dagubatti was already facing difficulties meeting the budget and facing the pressure of roping Sachin Tendulkar for a cameo.

NP Jayaraman | News18

Updated:August 8, 2019, 5:53 PM IST
Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi became the talk of the town when it was announced that he will be playing the lead role in a biopic on Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan. Apparently, a section of his fans didn’t feel very elated about the news.

They started questioning the actor’s decision and now Sethupathi has bowed down to them. He has decided to walk out of the film. Though there is no official confirmation, we have learnt from a close aid of the star that the actor has made up his mind about not taking up the project.

It seems Sethupathi particularly faced the ire of his overseas fans, especially the ones living in Sri Lanka. Star bowler Muttiah Muralitharan once made some controversial remarks against the Tamil community.

The film is facing other problems too. Producer Rana Dagubatti was already facing difficulties meeting the budget and facing the pressure of roping Sachin Tendulkar for a cameo.

The makers are now having second thoughts about the project. There is a fair possibility of it getting shelved altogether.

