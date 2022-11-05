Box Office Collection: Kantara Spooks Phone Bhoot, Rishab Shetty Earns Rs 5 Lakhs More Than Katrina's Film

Kantara, Phone Bhoot Box office collection: Rishab Shetty’s Kantara continues to be the first choice among moviegoers. The Kannada film’s Hindi version was released a few weeks ago and is still drawing audiences into the cinemas. On Saturday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed that the film has done better business than the newly released Phone Bhoot.

Kantara collected Rs 2.10 crore on Friday, pushing the Hindi version’s total box office collection to Rs 53.75 cr. “#Kantara *#Hindi version* remains the first choice of moviegoers… Posts higher numbers than the three new releases [#PhoneBhoot, #Mili and #DoubleXL]… [Week 4] Fri 2.10 cr. Total: ₹ 53.75 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC,” the trade expert tweeted.

Meanwhile, Phone Bhoot was not too far behind in the collections as compared to Kantara. The Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer collected Rs 2.05 crore. “#PhoneBhoot records low numbers on Day 1… Biz did pick up towards evening shows, but not enough to record a healthy total… All eyes on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 2.05 cr. #India biz,” he tweeted.

#PhoneBhoot records low numbers on Day 1… Biz did pick up towards evening shows, but not enough to record a healthy total… All eyes on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 2.05 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/dJvdalccLS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 5, 2022

Kantara has done phenomenal business so far. The magnum opus has done business for over Rs 200 crore in India itself and soon will touch Rs 250 crore. Kantara has officially entered the 300 crore club. As per the latest update by KoiMoi, Kantara has collected Rs 242 crore net or Rs 285.56 crore gross in 33 days in India. Overseas, the film has made earnings of Rs 22 crores so far. The worldwide collection stands at a gigantic Rs 307.56 gross at the box office (inclusive of all languages).

Meanwhile, Phone Bhoot opened to mixed reviews. News18’s review of the film reads: “I wish the first half of Phone Bhoot made me laugh, and the second half which is outrageously quirky was plotted more cleverly. The film hurtles towards a messy climax and that is where the problem lies. Overall, this is a film that will tickle every palate but if you want to destress from the entire week’s workload, you can give it a shot.”

