Box Office: Gully Boy Faces Major Drop As It Inches Closer to Rs 100 Cr Mark, Uri on 'Miraculous Run'
Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt saw a major drop at the box office on the sixth day of its release.
Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt saw a major drop at the box office on the sixth day of its release. Box Office India reports that the collections on Wednesday dropped by 30% from Tuesday and the film earned around 5.75 crore nett.
However, the film is doing great in the overseas market. Giving away the collection details, film trade analyst, Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, "#GullyBoy is having an incredible run #Overseas... Has crossed $ 3 million in USA+Canada, while #Overseas total till Tue [19 Feb 2019] is approx $ 6 million [₹ 42.70 cr]... Breakup: USA+Canada: $ 3 mn; UAE+GCC: $ 1.231 mn; UK: $ 430k; Australia: A$ 542k" (sic)
Going by the collections so far, Gully Boy is now expected to stay below 100 crore nett for the extended first week or maybe just get to 100 crore mark. The collections of the second Friday will be crucial for the film as it will face Total Dhamaal alongside it featuring an ensemble cast of Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Anil Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.
On the other hand, Vikay Kaushal's Uri- The Surgical Strike is 'having a miraculous run' at the box office. Adarsh tweeted, "Uri- The Surgical Strike is having a miraculous run... [Sixth] Tue is higher than Fri and Mon... Will challenge *lifetime biz* of #Simmba... Now eyes ₹ 250 cr... [Week 6] Fri 1.20 cr, Sat 2.52 cr, Sun 3.23 cr, Mon 1.32 cr, Tue 1.38 cr. Total: ₹ 228.78 cr. India biz." (sic)"
#GullyBoy is having an incredible run #Overseas... Has crossed $ 3 million in USA+Canada, while #Overseas total till Tue [19 Feb 2019] is approx $ 6 million [₹ 42.70 cr]... Breakup:— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 20, 2019
USA+Canada: $ 3 mn
UAE+GCC: $ 1.231 mn
UK: $ 430k
Australia: A$ 542k
#UriTheSurgicalStrike is having a miraculous run... [Sixth] Tue is higher than Fri and Mon... Will challenge *lifetime biz* of #Simmba... Now eyes ₹ 250 cr... [Week 6] Fri 1.20 cr, Sat 2.52 cr, Sun 3.23 cr, Mon 1.32 cr, Tue 1.38 cr. Total: ₹ 228.78 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 20, 2019
