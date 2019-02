Box Office: Manikarnika Crosses Rs 100 Cr Mark, Gully Boy Likely to Enter the Club

Manikarnika investments and returns

Budget- 79cr

Print+Marketing- 22cr

Digital rights sold- 40cr

Satellite rights sold- 20cr

Distribution rights- 61cr

India business - 100.05cr still counting

Worldwide - 152cr and still counting...

🙏🙏🙏🙏 @KairosKontent — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 18, 2019

...We as a team are thrilled that Kangana’s first directorial is a 100cr film .... thank you for all the blessings .... 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻@KairosKontent — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 18, 2019

#GullyBoy has excellent *extended* weekend... Will cross ₹ 75 cr today [Mon]... Metros exceptional... Mumbai circuit terrific... Tier-2 cities pick up... Metros to trend strongly on weekdays... Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 18.65 cr, Sun 21.30 cr. Total: ₹ 72.45 cr. India biz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 18, 2019

#UriTheSurgicalStrike continues to win hearts... Crosses ₹ 225 cr... Stays super-strong, despite #GullyBoy juggernaut at metros + reduced showcasing at plexes... [Week 6] Fri 1.20 cr, Sat 2.51 cr, Sun 3.21 cr. Total: ₹ 226.04 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 18, 2019

Much has been said and written about Kangana Ranaut and her film Manikarnika and the controversies around it. Despite credit clashes and the actress alleging ignorance to her film from the film industry, the film has made it to Rs. 100 crore club.Giving away the details, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter to share the collection numbers. She wrote, "Manikarnika investments and returns Budget- 79cr Print+Marketing- 22cr Digital rights sold- 40cr Satellite rights sold- 20cr Distribution rights- 61cr India business - 100.05cr still counting Worldwide - 152cr and still counting. (sic)"Congratulating the team of Manikarnika she wrote in another tweet, "We as a team are thrilled that Kangana’s first directorial is a 100cr film. Thank you for all the blessings."In the meantime, Zoya Akhtar's directorial Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is likely to enter the 100 cr club in the following week. The first weekend collection of the film stands at Rs. 71.25 crore nett (approx), reports Box Office India.Sharing day wise collection of film, film trade analyst, Taran Adarsh wrote, "#GullyBoy has excellent *extended* weekend... Will cross ₹ 75 cr today [Mon]... Metros exceptional... Mumbai circuit terrific... Tier-2 cities pick up... Metros to trend strongly on weekdays... Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 18.65 cr, Sun 21.30 cr. Total: ₹ 72.45 cr. India biz"On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri- the Surgical Strikes which opened to rave reviews on January 11, is going strong on the box office even after a month of its release and continues to win hearts.Earning Rs 226 Cr. the film collected close to Rs 7 crores on the sixth weekend. " Uri- the Surgical Strikes continues to win hearts... Crosses ₹ 225 cr... Stays super-strong, despite #GullyBoy juggernaut at metros + reduced showcasing at plexes... [Week 6] Fri 1.20 cr, Sat 2.51 cr, Sun 3.21 cr. Total: ₹ 226.04 cr. India biz." read Taran's tweet.Follow @news18movies for more