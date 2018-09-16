Box Office: Manmarziyaan Picks Up Pace, Stree Hits Century

#Manmarziyaan witnesses a healthy 45.17% growth on Day 2, although after a low Day 1, the jump in biz should’ve been higher... North circuits are performing better... Fri 3.52 cr, Sat 5.11 cr. Total: ₹ 8.63 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 16, 2018

Anurag Kashyap must be a relieved person as his latest release Manmarziyaan has started to gain momentum at the box office. The film starring Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee pannu and Vicky Kaushal has gathered steam on day two at the ticket window. As per film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Manmarziyaan has earned Rs 5.11 crore on its second day taking its total tally to Rs 8.63 crore.Adarsh tweeted, “#Manmarziyaan witnesses a healthy 45.17% growth on Day 2, although after a low Day 1, the jump in biz should’ve been higher... North circuits are performing better... Fri 3.52 cr, Sat 5.11 cr. Total: ₹ 8.63 cr. India biz.”The film has received mostly positive reviews and that might be helping it out in creating a positive buzz.Manmarziyaan, set in Punjab’s Amritsar, is one of the rare lovestories from Anurag Kashyap’s repertoire. The maverick director is known for his realistic and hard-hitting portrayal of violence in his films.However, it’s still getting a tough competition from Rajkumar Rao-starrer Stree. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. Also starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aparshakti Khurrana, Stree has surpassed all expectations. Adarsh tweeted Stree’s business figures at the end of its third week.As per Adarsh, the film has garnered Rs 101.43 crore so far.