Box Office Prediction: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 To Give Anek, Top Gun Maverick Tough Competition

This weekend, moviegoers have two options to pick from at the cinema. While Ayushmann Khurrana returns to the theatres with Anek, directed by Anubhav Sinha, Tom Cruise is all set to take fans on a nostalgic ride with Top Gun: Maverick. Given that both the movies are starkly different, trade analysts say that both movies will have a decent opening.

Producer and film business expert Girish Johar notes that Anek does have a decent buzz around it considering that it has the Article 15 duo Ayushmann and Anubhav teaming up for the second time. “Ayushmann was on a roll at the box office before the pandemic set in and he is doing well. He had a little decent run with Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and now he is coming back with Anek. Whereas Anubhav Sinha has given fantastic films. We know Article 15 and Thappad,” he says.

“They are teaming up again so the excitement levels are good for the film. The film has a niche audience. Instead of a big start, the film will be a strong, word-of-mouth-backed film,” Johar adds. The trade expert feels that the film stands a chance to open at least Rs 3 crore and grow from thereon provided the word of mouth is good.

On the other hand, Top Gun: Maverick has the element of nostalgia playing in its favour. Returning 36 years after the first film was released, Top Gun has a fan following in India as well. This could be one of the film’s biggest drawing points besides Tom Cruise himself.

Ask Johar about Top Gun: Maverick’s Indian box office predictions and he says, “I feel it can strike the right chord. It has a huge nostalgia. Tom Cruise is one of the best actors around and hardcore Hollywood fans are definitely going for the film. The word of mouth from the west is very strong. I hope it adds up to the box office value in India.”

Although it might not record a box office opening like a Marvel superhero movie such as Spider-Man: No Way Home or a Bond movie, the film will draw people based on the visual experience. Johar adds, “I feel the film could open to a Rs 3 crore collection, combining English and Hindi.”

Though both the films have a chance to record a decent box office opening, trade analyst Atul Mohan feels Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will continue to have a strong hold. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 finally broke the dry spell at the box office for Bollywood. The Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer recorded an impressive opening weekend box office collection of Rs 56 crore.

The film passed the Monday test by collecting Rs 10.75 crores and witnessed only a small day-on-day drop. Atul feels that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will see a rise again in the second weekend. “The movie is a hit, with box office collections on Monday and Tuesday projecting impressive numbers. Although it dropped a little as the week progressed, the movie is going to pick up over the weekend and project good box office numbers,” he says. “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 could collect Rs 30 crore in the second weekend, given the current trends,” he adds.

