Box Office Report: Gangubai Kathiawadi To Enter 100 Cr Club, The Batman Gives Jhund Tough Competition

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is continuing to rake in the moolah at the box office during the second week of its release. The movie is not just ruling hearts but box office as well. Emerging as one of the biggest blockbusters after the coronavirus pandemic, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is continuing its streak to bank well at the box office.

On Monday, film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media and shared the second weekend earning of Gangubai Kathiawadi. On Friday, the movie earner Rs 5.01 crore in India. Gangubai Kathiawadi had jumped to Rs 8.20 crore on Saturday and its Sunday collection totaled Rs. 10.08 crore respectively. This makes the second-week collection of the movie Rs. 92.22 crore.

#GangubaiKathiawadi remains the first choice of moviegoers on [second] Sun - also hits double digits - despite a strong opponent [#TheBatman]… Inches closer to ₹ 💯 cr… [Week 2] Fri 5.01 cr, Sat 8.20 cr, Sun 10.08 cr. Total: ₹ 92.22 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/PClGaknP28— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 7, 2022

As per trade analyst Taran, the movie has banked well despite facing Robert Pattinson starrer Batman as the opponent. As per a Box Office India Report, The Batman did good business over the first weekend though growth was not huge as business was generally limited to metros and the English version which started very well on Friday itself. While the film didn’t do well in regional versions and outside the bigger cities. The weekend business plus paid previews were almost 22 crores.

Speaking about Amitabh Bachchan stars sports-drama Jhund, the movie received a dull response. Per the report by Box Office India, Jhund could not do well at the box office as it collected around 4.75 crores for the weekend.

“There was growth for the film on Saturday and Sunday but it was not enough. The bulk of the collections of the film came from Maharashtra but even in the city, the movie does not look like going far. The collections outside Maharashtra are a disaster as even Delhi city is unable to collect despite media support for the film,” read the report.

