Box Office Report: RRR Hindi To Follow Kashmir Files Into Rs 200 cr Club, Attack Records Low Collection

There is no stopping RRR. SS Rajamouli’s epic drama has already been doing an impressive job at the Telugu box office and now, it is reported that the film is likely to register in a spot in the Rs 200 crore club. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed that the Hindi version of RRR is inching towards the Rs 200 crore mark. That’s not all! The film has given John Abraham’s Attack tough competition at the box office.

“#RRR is SUPER-SOLID… Will cross ₹ 200 cr on Tue [Day 12]… #TKF and #RRR, two ₹ 200 cr films in #March, incredible indeed… Also, #JrNTR and #RamCharan’s first ₹ 200 cr earner [#Hindi]… [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 18 cr, Sun 20.50 cr. Total: ₹ 184.59 cr. #India biz," he tweeted.

“#Attack is below the mark… No major growth / jump on Day 2 and 3 is disappointing… The #RRR wave has also impacted its prospects in mass sectors… Fri 3.51 cr, Sat 3.75 cr, Sun 4.25 cr. Total: ₹ 11.51 cr. #India biz," Taran added in another tweet.

If RRR Hindi manages to score Rs 200 crore at the box office, it will become the second film in Hindi to have surpassed Rs 200 crore collections. Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files was released in February and has been doing a stellar job at the box office. Taran, on Monday, revealed that the film’s pace at the box office has slowed down but it is closing in on the Rs 250-crore mark.

“#TheKashmirFiles scores yet again, despite two new releases [#Attack, #Morbius] and holdover title [#RRR] taking a chunk of its screens, prime shows and biz… All set for ₹ 250 cr… [Week 4] Fri 1.50 cr, Sat 2.25 cr, Sun 3 cr. Total: ₹ 245.03 cr. #India biz," he said.

While no big releases are slated for this weekend, theatres are preparing for Yash’s KGF 2. The film is among the most anticipated films of the year and like RRR, it is set to release in multiple languages. KGF 2 will be clashing with Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey at the box office.

