Box Office Success of a Film is Not My Aim Because It's Not in My Hands: Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar has been often praised by critics and audiences, but the actor is yet to transform that into a major box office success like his male counterparts such as Varun Dhawan and Ranbir Kapoor, among others.

IANS

Updated:August 8, 2018, 3:45 PM IST
Box Office Success of a Film is Not My Aim Because It's Not in My Hands: Rajkummar Rao
Image: A file photo of Rajkummar Rao
Actor Rajkummar Rao, whose latest film Fanney Khan has received mixed response from the audience, says that box office success of a movie is not his aim.

Rajkummar was interacting with media to promote his forthcoming film Stree on Tuesday.

The critically acclaimed actor has been often praised by critics and audiences. But he is yet to transform that into a major box office success like his male counterparts such as Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh have been able to.

Asked whether he is working on that aspect, the National Award winner said: "That is not in my hands so, I don't have any idea how to work on that aspect."

"My job is to deliver good performances. My last year's films, whether it was 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', 'Trapped' or 'Newton', have done good business. So it is not that my films haven't done well at the box office.

"My films are doing good business. That's the reason why I am constantly working in many films. Box office success of a film is not my aim because it is not in my hands. My job is to act and I get satisfied when people appreciate my work."

Rajkummar has featured in different kinds of films. Now he is doing a horror comedy.

Asked whether it's his conscious effort to act in different types of films, he said: "Definitely. That's my conscious effort because that's the fun of being an actor... to do different kinds of stuff.

"If I will keep doing the same thing over and over again then, I will get bored and the audience will also get bored of me. Therefore, my effort is to choose unique characters or I do something different while playing those characters which will excite me and the audience."

Stree, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor, is scheduled to release on August 31.

