Box Office: Tanhaji to Emerge 12th Highest Grossing Hindi Film, Jawaani Jaaneman Gathers Speed on Day 2

Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is still going strong in theatres even in the fourth week of its release. The film is all set to become the 12th highest grossing Hindi film today, according to trade pundits. Tanhaji has earned Rs 245 crore in 23 days of it run at the India box office.

New releases have come and gone but Tanhaji has stayed put in theatres. The story of Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusare, played by Ajay Devgn, portrayed in 3D on the big screen, has caught the fancy of cinema-goers.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the latest box office numbers, saying that such viewers' response to a film is a rarity these days. "#Tanhaji refuses to slow down... Continues to attract substantial footfalls in *Week 4*... A rarity in today's times, when *most* movies feel exhausted after 2 weeks... Will cross ₹ 250 cr today [Sun]... [Week 4] Fri 2.77 cr, Sat 4.48 cr. Total: ₹ 245.12 cr. #India biz," he tweeted.

#Tanhaji refuses to slow down... Continues to attract substantial footfalls in *Week 4*... A rarity in today’s times, when *most* movies feel exhausted after 2 weeks... Will cross ₹ 250 cr today [Sun]... [Week 4] Fri 2.77 cr, Sat 4.48 cr. Total: ₹ 245.12 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2020

He also said that the movie will become the 12th highest grossing Hindi film after Kabir Singh, as Uri: The Surgical Strike moves down in the list.

Saif Ali Khan's Jawaani Jaaneman wasn't a big opener, as it earned Rs 3.24 crore on Friday. But the film has picked up pace on Day 2.

Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D hasn't had much luck at the box office. It's figures on second Saturday stood at Rs 62 crore at the India box office.

#StreetDancer3D witnesses an upward trend on [second] Sat... [Week 2] Fri 2.01 cr, Sat 3.40 cr. Total: ₹ 62.18 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2020

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.