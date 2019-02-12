LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Box Office: Uri Breaks Another Baahubali Record, Manikarnika Slowly Heading to 100 Cr Club

Leaving Manikarnika and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga behind, Uri is smashing one record after the other.

News18.com

Updated:February 12, 2019, 11:57 AM IST
Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri- The Surgical Strikes which opened to rave reviews on January 11, is going strong on the box office even after a month of its release. Taking the box office by a storm, the film is smashing records one after the other.

On this weekend the film went on to make Rs. 12.37 crore. Comparing the stats to SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali 2 which earned Rs. 6.97 crore on its fifth weekend film trade analyst Taran Adarsh stated that Uri earned about its double in week 5. Detailing out the stats Taran wrote, "Uri The Surgical Strike creates History yet again. Smashes Weekend 5 record held by Baahubali 2(Hindi). Day 29: #Baahubali2 ₹ 1.56 cr... #Uri ₹ 2.12 cr, Day 30: #Baahubali2 ₹ 2.25 cr... #Uri ₹ 4.67 cr, Day 31: #Baahubali2 ₹ 3.16 cr... #Uri ₹ 5.58 cr" (sic)







Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is also making its mark at the box office. Inching closer to the 100 cr club, the film has earned a total of Rs. 91.70 Crore. Giving away weekend wise collections, Taran tweeted, "#Manikarnika picked up speed on [third] Sat and Sun. Steady trending. [Week 3] Fri 1.25 cr, Sat 2.65 cr, Sun 3.25 cr. Total: ₹ 91.70 cr. India biz. #Manikarnika biz at a glance. Week 1: ₹ 61.15 cr, Week 2: ₹ 23.40 cr, Weekend 3: ₹ 7.15 cr, Total: ₹ 91.70 cr" (sic)




On the other hand, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Sonam Kapoor's film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is facing a dip. Failing to attract the audience to the theaters, the film has earned Rs. 22 crore in two weeks."






