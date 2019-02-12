Box Office: Uri Breaks Another Baahubali Record, Manikarnika Slowly Heading to 100 Cr Club
Leaving Manikarnika and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga behind, Uri is smashing one record after the other.
Leaving Manikarnika and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga behind, Uri is smashing one record after the other.
On this weekend the film went on to make Rs. 12.37 crore. Comparing the stats to SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali 2 which earned Rs. 6.97 crore on its fifth weekend film trade analyst Taran Adarsh stated that Uri earned about its double in week 5. Detailing out the stats Taran wrote, "Uri The Surgical Strike creates History yet again. Smashes Weekend 5 record held by Baahubali 2(Hindi). Day 29: #Baahubali2 ₹ 1.56 cr... #Uri ₹ 2.12 cr, Day 30: #Baahubali2 ₹ 2.25 cr... #Uri ₹ 4.67 cr, Day 31: #Baahubali2 ₹ 3.16 cr... #Uri ₹ 5.58 cr" (sic)
#UriTheSurgicalStrike creates HISTORY yet again... Smashes *Weekend 5* record held by #Baahubali2 [#Hindi]...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 11, 2019
Day 29: #Baahubali2 ₹ 1.56 cr... #Uri ₹ 2.12 cr
Day 30: #Baahubali2 ₹ 2.25 cr... #Uri ₹ 4.67 cr
Day 31: #Baahubali2 ₹ 3.16 cr... #Uri ₹ 5.58 cr
#UriTheSurgicalStrike biz at a glance...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 11, 2019
Week 1: ₹ 71.26 cr
Week 2: ₹ 62.77 cr
Week 3: ₹ 37.02 cr
Week 4: ₹ 29.36 cr
Weekend 5: ₹ 12.37 cr
Total: ₹ 212.78 cr
India biz.
ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER.
Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is also making its mark at the box office. Inching closer to the 100 cr club, the film has earned a total of Rs. 91.70 Crore. Giving away weekend wise collections, Taran tweeted, "#Manikarnika picked up speed on [third] Sat and Sun. Steady trending. [Week 3] Fri 1.25 cr, Sat 2.65 cr, Sun 3.25 cr. Total: ₹ 91.70 cr. India biz. #Manikarnika biz at a glance. Week 1: ₹ 61.15 cr, Week 2: ₹ 23.40 cr, Weekend 3: ₹ 7.15 cr, Total: ₹ 91.70 cr" (sic)
#Manikarnika picked up speed on [third] Sat and Sun... Steady trending... [Week 3] Fri 1.25 cr, Sat 2.65 cr, Sun 3.25 cr. Total: ₹ 91.70 cr. India biz.#Manikarnika biz at a glance...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 11, 2019
Week 1: ₹ 61.15 cr
Week 2: ₹ 23.40 cr
Weekend 3: ₹ 7.15 cr
Total: ₹ 91.70 cr
India biz.
On the other hand, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Sonam Kapoor's film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is facing a dip. Failing to attract the audience to the theaters, the film has earned Rs. 22 crore in two weeks."
#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga dips... [Week 2] Fri 47 lakhs, Sat 84 lakhs, Sun 1.02 cr. Total: ₹ 22.01 cr. India biz. #ELKDTAL#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga biz at a glance...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 11, 2019
Week 1: ₹ 19.68 cr
Weekend 2: ₹ 2.33 cr
Total: ₹ 22.01 cr
India biz.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Tryst With Inconsistency
- Here's What Kapil Sharma Did to a Man Who Gate Crashed His Wedding in Amritsar
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Wireless Charging, In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, 4K Selfie Camera Revealed in Teasers
- As More Female Actors Turn Filmmakers, Bollywood Can No Longer Ignore Women and their Stories
- Gully Ki Awaaz: The Hip-Hop Revolution on the Streets of Mumbai
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s